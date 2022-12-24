Isha Ambani and her twins receive grand welcome in Mumbai, pictures surface

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani on Saturday arrived in Mumbai with her husband Anand Piramal and their newborn twins. The couple, who returned from the US, received a grand welcome at their residence Karuna Sindhu in Worli.

This is the first time the couple has returned to India after Isha Ambani gave birth to the twins on November 19, 2022. While the baby boy has been named as Krishna, the baby girl is called Aadiya.

As per several videos and pictures circulated on social media platforms, the couple and the children were received by both sides of the families. Mukesh Ambani was accompanied by wife Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and Ajay Piramal.

Videos of their arrival were also shared by Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

According to reports, a group of highly trained and reputed doctors from Mumbai traveled to Los Angeles and accompanied them to Mumbai. Furthermore, one of America’s best pediatricians, Dr Gibson also accompanied the group of doctors to ensure the twins' first flight is safe and sound. The twins will be taken care of by eight specially trained American nannies and special nurses.

The family will reportedly host some ceremonies on December 25. If reports are to be believed, they will also be donating about 300 kilograms of gold on the occasion. Many priests from renowned temples across India are likely to be present at Karuna Sindhu tomorrow.

Isha tied the knot with Anand at a star-studded event at Antillia in December 2018. Anand is the son of billionaire Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal, who own the Piramal Group, a global business conglomerate.

"Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well. We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life," a media statement issued by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) earlier read.

