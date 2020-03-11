ISRO announces 'Young Scientist Programme' provisional candidate list; here's how to check

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday released the list of provisionally selected candidates for ISRO's 'Young Scientist Programme 2020' or 'Yuva Vlgyani Karyakram 2020'. The organisation had announced the list of 368 provisionally selected candidates on its official website.

According to a notification attached to the list, the final selection list will have 113 names, including 5 OCI candidates, and will be published after the verification of relevant certificates. The final list is supposed to include 3 students from each State and Union Territory.

"The provisionally selected candidates are requested to upload the pdf copy of 8th Std marks card and other relevant certificates by login in the Yuvika portal in ISRO official website from March 16, 2020, onwards. The link for uploading the certificates will be available on ISRO website from March 16, 2020 (17:00 Hrs) onwards. The last date for uploading the certificates is on March 26, 2020 (18:00 Hrs)," reads the official notification.

How to check the ISRO Young Scientist Programme provisionally selected candidate list:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, click on the 'YUVIKA-2020' tab

3. On the webpage, click on the link that reads, "YUVIKA 2020 - Provisional Selection List Announced"

4. The candidates list in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

5. Download the list and take its print out for future use.

The programme is primarily aimed at imparting basic knowledge of space technology, space science, and space applications to school students with the intent of increasing interests in the emerging areas of space activities. The program is aimed at creating awareness amongst the school students. ISRO has chalked out this programme to "Catch them young".

The programmme would be of two weeks from May 11 to May 22 which falls during the summer vacation period of most Indian schools. The programme schedule will include special guest lectures, experience sharing by the eminent scientists, facility and lab visits, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts, practical and feedback sessions. The online registration process for the programme had concluded on March 5.

Selection criteria as described by ISRO is mostly focused on the performance of a student in Class 8 examination results. Some weightage is also given to NCC members and achievers in the area of sports. Students studying ins rural schools will also be given preference.

