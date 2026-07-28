'It could put Europe to shame': British tourist shares Delhi-Jaipur travel experience via AC sleeper bus

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"I was genuinely shocked. India's sleeper buses could put Europe to shame," he remarked in the video, praising the quality of the service.

The journey, which covered the Delhi-Jaipur route in around seven hours, cost him just over $4 (approximately ₹386). Despite the low fare, the bus offered several amenities that caught his attention, including air-conditioned sleeper berths, an onboard washroom, charging facilities, and a complimentary meal. He even said the meal, which included curry, dal, vegetables, rice, chapati, and gulab jamun, tasted better than the food he had eaten at several restaurants and far exceeded his expectations for onboard catering.

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Although Heaton admitted he generally dislikes bus travel, he described the trip as surprisingly relaxing and said he could have comfortably slept through the entire journey. He also appreciated the spacious berth, noting there was enough room to stretch out, along with the clean onboard restroom.

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Internet reacts

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with many users applauding him for showcasing a positive side of India that they believe is often overlooked internationally. Several commenters called the service "incredible value for money," while others thanked the creator for presenting a balanced perspective on travel in India.

One user wrote, "Damn that bus is huge! Can’t believe the price too"

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Another user user wrote, "4 dollars for 7 hours with that facility is a steal"

Third user wrote, "The premium bus services in india has grown alot!! I mean literally you can have some very premium buses in very affordable rates for any route. Buses like volvo 9600s or seater , semi-seater, Volvo B11r , Bharat benz semi seater cum sleeper buses, ashok leyland sleeper / semi-sleeper etc. the local tours and travel companies are too getting premium buses added in their fleet. It's amazing!"