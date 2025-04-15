'It is nearly impossible': Despite ₹1.8 crore budget, man unable to afford 3BHK house in Gurgaon

A social media user from Gurgaon recently talked about that it is next to impossible to buy a 3 BHK house in the city due to the worsening housing crisis. The user also mentioned that there has been a pressure from the family to buy a house in Gurgaon.

"The rents are crazy in themselves and due to that, there has been a pressure from family to buy a house in Gurgaon. As parents will be shifting, we need a 3BHK house. But the prices are so steep and high that it is nearly impossible," the user said in a Reddit post.

The user also gave details about their budget and asked whether real estate prices will ever come down or not.

"My budget is around 1.8 crore and still, I am not able to afford a good DLF society, not even near Manesar area. Please suggest, feeling helpless. Should I wait for prices to come down? Will they ever come down?"

Soon after the post went viral, Reddit users empathised with the user's ordeal. While some told the user that the prices are not likely to come down any time soon, others had some advice to offer.

"Really? I thought Manesar is quite affordable," a user commented.

"Prices will never come down, so convince them of staying in rent and you keep hunting meanwhile, there will be lot of distress deals ,but you should be patient to find those," a second Redditor wrote.

"You really think prices will come down? It’s very rare tbh only if the market crashes," a third user said.

"Prices will never come down. They might stay stagnant," a fourth user commented.

"No need to consider DLF at such budget until and unless you want to stay disappointed. Multiple options available, 1.8 Cr is still a decent 3bhk budget even in 2025 provided you are willing to live upto a 30 min drive distance from the Cyber hub," a Redditor advised.