'It was free and so easy': Mumbai influencer praises Blinkit ambulance service  during family emergency

An influencer from Mumbai shared her experience of using Blinkit’s ambulance service, praising the company for its quick response and free service during a medical emergency in her family.

In her post, the woman, Prachi, said the experience changed the way she looks at emergency medical care. She summed up her post by writing, “letsblinkit appreciation post.”

Prachi said she received a call at 4 am from her family in Delhi about her aunt’s condition, which left her anxious and confused. “It was one of the most difficult mornings I’ve had. I woke up at four in the morning to a call from my family in Delhi. I currently stay in Mumbai, and they told me that my aunt, who stays with us, was having a seizure and they weren’t able to book a cab,” she said.

She said her family tried to book a cab in Delhi, which was supposed to arrive within 15 minutes, but it never came. “I spoke to my husband, and the first thing he told me was, ‘Remember we spoke about Blinkit? We read somewhere that you can get an ambulance through Blinkit,’” she said.

Prachi said she was ready to pay any amount if it meant getting an ambulance on time. However, she was surprised to learn that the service was free and easy to book. She also noticed a message asking users to use the service only when genuinely needed.

“There was this whole discretionary note saying, ‘Please use this service only if you actually need it,’ and as soon as I booked it, it was free of cost. I honestly wouldn’t have minded paying for the service because when a family member is in need, you really, really need help,” she said.

She also spoke about how difficult it can be to arrange ambulances during emergencies. Recalling a past experience, she said, “It was so easy and so convenient—no random questions. I remember a few years ago, when my nani was admitted and we needed an ambulance, the ambulance providers would either quote ridiculous charges, not take calls, or not arrive on time. In moments like that, you feel so helpless and don’t know what to do.”

Prachi said the experience made her feel that she could help her family even while being in another city. “I know we live in a very privileged world and often take things for granted, but the fact that there was an ambulance at my doorstep when I couldn’t even be there—I felt that I could at least help my family a little during that time, even though I was in a completely different city.”

She added that the incident left her shaken but grateful. “I’m still in shock, but I just want to thank Blinkit for even thinking of and bringing out this service. You never know when someone might need help. God forbid anyone is ever in this situation, but practically speaking, when you do need it, it’s just a matter of opening Blinkit and having an ambulance at your doorstep within minutes.”

She also said many people were unaware that Blinkit offers this service. “I thought that if it helped me, it might help someone else too, because a lot of people I shared this experience with—even at work—weren’t aware that this service actually exists.”

Concluding her post, Prachi wrote, “So, kudos to Team Blinkit. I’m still in shock.”