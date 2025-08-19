'It went against rules': L&T chief breaks silence on Sunday work comment, cites project pressure

L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan has addressed the backlash over his comment that employees should work on Sundays, clarifying that it was made casually under pressure and recorded without consent.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Subrahmanyan explained that the remark was made during an informal conversation while he was grappling with serious delays across multiple high-stakes projects.

“There were serious issues on my mind,” he said. “Five or six clients, including some very high-profile ones, personally spoke to me, called me, sent emails about our progress. I was worried because we were struggling to mobilise staff and labour, and work was not happening the way it should. Despite my involvement, projects were not moving.”

He added that the situation was professionally embarrassing. “It was not good to be called out at that level. It doesn’t reflect well on me or the organisation.”

Subrahmanyan stressed that the Sunday comment was never intended as a directive and occurred during an unsanctioned recording. “When one gentleman asked me the question, I spoke casually,” he said. “But it went against the rules as there was a statutory warning of no recording.”

He acknowledged the public reaction and personal impact. “On hindsight, I could have answered differently,” he said. “Normally, I speak in an easy manner. That’s my style. But I acknowledge I could have spoken differently. My wife also felt bad because her name got involved.”

Reflecting on the emotional toll, Subrahmanyan said, “It has not been easy. It has preyed on my mind. But what happened, happened. I cannot withdraw it now. If a similar question comes in a similar mood, maybe I’ll answer differently.”

He attributed the misstep to stress caused by poor project performance, calling it “our oxygen.” “When it goes wrong, things come out in that manner. Maybe it could have come out differently,” he said.

The comment resurfaced amid scrutiny over Subrahmanyan’s sharp pay hike. According to Mint, his remuneration jumped nearly 50% in FY25—from ₹51.05 crore to ₹76.25 crore—shortly before the controversy broke, further fueling public criticism.