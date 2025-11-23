‘It’s about the climb’: Indian man’s Dubai hustle from cleaner to car owner goes viral 

When an Indian man landed in Dubai on February 2, 2025, with barely any money and a visit visa, his only luggage was ambition. What followed was a story of relentless effort and transformation that’s now winning hearts on social media.

“Leaving behind a comfortable family background in India—without them knowing—was the hardest part,” he wrote in a viral Instagram post. “I came with little money but a mind full of massive dreams.”

The early days were a grind. With the real estate sector showing no immediate prospects, he took up a cleaning job just to survive. Still, he didn’t let go of his goals. “Every single night, I was back on the hunt, submitting over 100 applications to companies,” he shared.

Two months in, his persistence bore fruit — he landed a sales job. That opportunity changed everything, giving him the stability to rebuild. Eight months later, he bought his first car in Dubai — a moment he called symbolic, not of luxury, but of the climb.

“This isn't about the car; it's about the climb,” he reflected. “If you have a big dream and the courage to start, never give up.”

His post has drawn a wave of support. “That’s the spirit and hard work — congratulations,” one user commented. Another said simply, “Inspiring.”

From sweeping floors to steering his own future, his journey is proof that grit still drives dreams.