'It’s high time IT moved to another city': ₹50,000 rent, ₹10 lakh deposits spark Bengaluru outrage

A Reddit user’s fiery post on skyrocketing rents in Bengaluru has struck a nerve online, accusing landlords of unchecked greed and calling out systemic failures that leave tenants with no real alternatives.

The Bengaluru resident slammed local flat owners for driving rents to “unbelievable” levels post-COVID, arguing that even modest apartments are now listed at ₹50,000 a month—with no justification beyond “everyone else is charging the same.”

“Bangalore flat owners are greedy,” the user wrote, pointing out that many landlords don’t rely on rent for survival but hike prices anyway, creating ripple effects across other sectors like food, travel, and healthcare. “Yes, it’s a capitalist system, but this mindset also fuels the very inflation we complain about,” the post added.

The Redditor highlighted the lack of options for tenants, noting that jobs are concentrated in a few cities, especially IT hubs like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. “When I brought this up with some Bangaloreans, I got the usual reply: ‘If you don’t like it, get lost’. But that ignores reality,” they wrote.

Other users echoed the frustration. One said a landlord demanded ₹10 lakh as a security deposit. Another user compared Bengaluru’s real estate surge to San Francisco, blaming the absence of rent control and an oversupply of tenants willing to pay.

“It’s high time IT moved to another city,” one commenter suggested, listing cities like Kolhapur, Rourkela, and Nasik as viable alternatives to relieve pressure on Bengaluru.

One user summed up the trend starkly: “The future isn't far where people start living in hotels, as that might become the cheaper option.”