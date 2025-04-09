'It's time India starts ministry of B.R.I.B.E': User's take on India's entrepreneurship ecosystem goes viral

Ever since Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticised India's startups for a lack of innovation when compared to their foreign counterparts, startup founders and netizens have flagged several issues with government policies regarding startups and entrepreneurship.

While some said that it was difficult to secure approvals for their startup ideas, others raised questions on the lack of government backing to venture capitalists. A social media user, however, recently shared a slightly sarcastic take on the struggles that India's entrepreneurs have to face on a regular basis.

Related Articles

"I think it's time India starts a Ministry of Business Relationship and Industry Benefit Enablement, aka B.R.I.B.E, then for every activity, fix something called enablement fees, depending on the project value, potential, etc," the user wrote.

I think it's time India starts a Ministry of Business Relationship and Industry Benefit Enablement, aka B.R.I.B.E,



Then for every activity, fix something called enablement fees, depending on the project value, potential etc.



Anyone wanting to start an industry or a company,… — The Kaipullai (@thekaipullai) April 8, 2025

The user even suggested that if materialised, how such a system would work. He said that anyone who wants to start a company or an industry can pay these charges directly to the ministry, while adding they can start an EMI scheme if the amount is too big.

"If the amount is too big, they can even start an EMI scheme, where the fee can be paid installments with special tie up with Bajaj Finance."

The social media user further wrote that upon the payment of the enablement fees, a mail is shot to all the responsible 'babus' who would then work at lightning speed and ensure that everything moves seamlessly.

Well, the 'babus' wouldn't be left high and dry and without benefits. "And then at the end of the month, their share automatically gets deposited in their account, post GST deduction," the user mentioned. "If they work more efficiently, a bonus too can be given. All will be happy, including the entrepreneurs. It's time we disrupt corruption."

Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal clarified his comment after having sparked quite the furore among India's startup founders and youngsters, alike.

Goyal said that he did a very deep analysis of the country's startup ecosystem, while accusing the grand old Congress party of creating a "false and manufactured narrative".