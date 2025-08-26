'I’ve got nothing to lose': Redditor on office politics on the way out; flags threats disguised as performance feedback

In many Indian companies, the notice period often becomes a time of stress instead of a smooth exit. Employees say it is marked by micromanagement, unnecessary escalation, and even threats disguised as performance feedback.

Posting on the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit, one user described how his manager allegedly tried to blackmail him during his three-month notice. He wrote that what started as a small Jira ticket escalated into harassment.

After moving the work into UAT and sharing test cases with QA, he claimed the manager — recently promoted to “Architect” — pressured him to deploy faster, questioned his work, and finally warned that he would give negative feedback to HR.

“Basically blackmail,” the user said, adding that he even confronted HR directly to ask if such behavior was part of company policy. He also alleged that a BA-turned-deputy manager added to the toxic environment through politics and drama.

Frustrated, the employee said he was considering two kinds of exit mail: a polite note citing “untenable environment and counterproductive micromanagement,” or a stronger one calling out “remarks bordering on blackmail” and copying senior leadership. “I don’t even care about their bad feedback,” he wrote. “I’ve got nothing to lose. But I do regret wasting time in such an environment.”

Other Redditors advised caution. One noted, “You yourself requesting for early relieving will make you lose some benefits. For example, no Earn Leaves will get encashed.”

Another added, “Notice period is that duration in your stay at a company where no blackmail is effective. That said, an earlier relieving means you'll miss out on two months of salary, earned leave that you can take etc. But in terms of the email to be sent, if they have done things as bad as blackmailing you, there is no reason why bridges shouldn't be burned. For the sake of future employees, write that email to the Director keeping HR copied.”