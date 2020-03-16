Jack thanks Jack; Twitter CEO appreciates Alibaba founder for donating masks, test kits to US

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has thanked Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group, for donating large quantities of coronavirus testing kits and face masks to the United States. On Friday, The Jack Ma Foundation had announced that they would be sending 500,000 testing kits and 1 million masks to the US, according to Bloomberg.

Jack Dorsey retweeted Ma's tweet in which the Alibaba group founder had announced the departure of the first shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits to the US.

Jack Dorsey thanked Ma for the donation and also welcomed him to Twitter by saying, "Thank you, Jack (and welcome to Twitter)".

Thank you, Jack (and welcome to Twitter) https://t.co/TsU5VQkCy3 - jack (@jack) March 16, 2020

This was Jack Ma's first post on Dorsey's social media platform as the Alibaba founder had joined Twitter shortly before posting the tweet. Health officials in the US and outside are struggling as there is a shortage of masks in the US as well as some other countries, according to Bloomberg.

Earlier Jack Ma had tweeted the photos of China Eastern Airlines plane with boxes of coronavirus test kits and face masks slated to be shipped and donated to the US. Jack Ma wrote on Twitter, "The first shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits to the US is taking off from Shanghai." The Alibaba founder also extended his best wished to the USA for dealing with the ongoing crisis.

The first shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits to the US is taking off from Shanghai. All the best to our friends in America. pic.twitter.com/LTn26gvlOl - Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 16, 2020

The Jack Ma Foundation has already donated masks and testing kits to Japan, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Spain, according to Bloomberg. Earlier, Jack Ma, through his Weibo account, had announced that he would donate 100 million yuan ($14.5 million) through his foundation to support medical research efforts and coronavirus prevention.

Over 1,600 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the US. The virus has already claimed 41 lives in the country. Across the world, more than 170,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed and around 6,000 people have already died due to the deadly contagion.

