Jacqueline Fernandez attends bail plea hearing at Patiala House Court in Rs 200 cr money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez is attending a bail plea hearing in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving the conman Sukesh Chandrashekar at Delhi’s Patiala House Court. Fernandez was earlier granted interim bail till November 10 by a trial court. Next hearing in the case has been fixed for November 24 and 25.

The Bollywood actor, last seen in movies like Vikrant Rona and Ram Setu, has been flying in and out of Delhi for questioning and hearings ever since her name appeared in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. She has been questioned by government agencies including the ED and Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

According to the ED, Fernandez never cooperated with the probe and only disclosed her relationship with Chandrashekar when confronted with evidence. She said she got to know about Sukesh’s criminal antecedents within 10 days of her introduction to him in 2021. She also said that the conman arranged private jet trips and hotel stays for her on different occasions.

Sukesh Chandrashekar is accused of extorting a businessman’s wife while he was in jail. He is an accused in around 30 cases filed by different investigative agencies. On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate named Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a money laundering case linked to Chandrashekar.

