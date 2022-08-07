Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 14th vice president of India; highest poll-victory margin since 1997

Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Bengal Governor and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, has been elected as the Vice President of India on Saturday. Dhankhar bested joint opposition candidate Margaret Alva to emerge winner.

Dhankhar won with a 74.36 per cent vote share - highest in the last six vice-presidential elections - and received 528 votes while Margaret Alva got 182 votes.

With a thumping victory against his rival, Dhankhar's victory also signals the continued supremacy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party in the country as the saffron party now holds all the key positions from President, vice-president to Lok Sabha Speaker.

Congratulations poured in from across the nation

Congratulating Dhankhar for his victory, opposition candidate Alva noted that while this election is over, "the battle for protecting the Constitution, strengthening democracy and restoring Parliament's dignity will continue."

President Droupadi Murmu said the nation will benefit from Dhankhar's long and rich experience in public life and extended her best wishes for a productive and successful tenure.

Modi met the vice president-elect at the residence of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and greeted him with a bouquet. The prime minister later thanked all those MPs who voted for Dhankhar.

"At a time when India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to be having a Kisan Putra Vice President who has excellent legal knowledge and intellectual prowess," Modi tweeted.

“Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on being elected India's Vice President with resounding support across party lines. I am confident he will be an outstanding Vice President. Our nation will gain tremendously from his intellect and wisdom," he said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Dhankhar and thanked Margaret Alva for representing the spirit of the joint Opposition with grace and dignity.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh said he is confident that Dhankhar will make an exceptional Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman. His long public life, wide experience and deep understanding of people's issues will certainly benefit the nation.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Dhankhar will prove to be an ideal guardian of the Constitution while holding the post besides functioning as chairman of the Rajya Sabha."

Outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also congratulated Dhankhar and said, "The nation will greatly benefit from your vast experience and legal expertise. My best wishes for a successful and fruitful tenure."

Jagdeep Dhankar’s performance in vice-presidential polls

Interestingly, the 71-year-old Jagdeep Dhankar is also the first BJP nominee for the V-P post to not have started his political journey in the Sangh Parivar. Dhankhar is the second Vice-President from Rajasthan after Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

However, it should be noted that KR Narayanan, who served as tenth president (1997–2002) and ninth vice president of the country - still holds the title of having the highest victory margin as he had secured 700 of the 701 votes cast in 1992.

Dhankhar’s performance in the latest V-P polls outshined Venkaiah Naidu's 2017 performance by 2 per cent. In the 2017 V-P polls, Venkaiah Naidu won 67.89 per cent votes of the total 760 valid votes. Congress candidate Mohammad Hamid Ansari won 60.51 per cent votes of the total 762 in the 2007 Vice-President Election and remained V-P from 2007 to 2017.

Dhankhar, being born in an agrarian household in a remote village in Rajasthan, became one of the leading lawyers in the state and practiced in both the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court.

Dhankhar entered politics in 1989 and was elected to Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan during the same year. He also served as a minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs in the Chandra Shekhar-led Janata Dal government.

Jagdeep Dhankar became the Governor of West Bengal in 2019.

(With input from agencies)