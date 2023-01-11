Jaisalmer bookings for wedding of Chanda and Deepak Kochhar’s son, Arjun Kochhar, cancelled

The Jaisalmer wedding planned for former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and businessman husband Deepak Kochhar’s son, Arjun Kochhar, has been cancelled, as per sources. While the wedding has not been called off, the festivities have been restricted to a small family function in Mumbai.

According to sources in the event company responsible for the wedding planning in Jaisalmer, the functions were planned at two posh private hotels in Jaisalmer, and the preparations were on for the past three months. The wedding was to be held from January 15-18.

Officials in these hotels and travel agents told Business Today, on the condition of anonymity, that the event company that was hired for the wedding has cancelled all bookings at present.

The decision to call off the Jaisalmer plan appears to be the result of the Kochhars’ arrest in connection with the Rs 3,250 crore loan fraud case. However, the Bombay High Court ordered the release of the Kochhars on bail and said that the arrests were not in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, an advocate told the bench of Justices KR Shriram and Rakesh Patil that the wedding would hardly have any celebrations and would be held in Mumbai. Advocate Rohan Dakshini, who represented the Kochhars, said that the marriage was never called off and that it was decided that the wedding would be a subdued affair with just a small family gathering in Mumbai.

With the Kochhars out on bail now, the wedding plans might undergo a change.

Reports stated that the Kochhars had sent out a WhatsApp invite for cocktails and dinner to celebrate Arjun Kochhar’s wedding a day before their arrest.

Arjun Kochhar is a graduate from Yale University, where he was part of the Yale Men’s Varsity Squash team. He had worked with McKinsey & Company in New York as business analyst for two years.

