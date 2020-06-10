Jama Masjid chief secretary dies of coronavirus; people asked to pray from home

The Chief Secretary of Shahi Imam at Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid has died due to coronavirus infection on Wednesday. People have now been asked to pray from home and to not come to the mosque to offer prayers.

As part of 'Unlock 1.0', religious places across the country had opened up on June 8. They were closed since March 25 when the government had initiated the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

According to reports, the authorities are now considering closing the mosque for the general public in light of the recent developments. Though, it is also reported that Chief Secretary Amanullah had not visited the mosque in 10 days.

"He (Amanullah) had tested positive and was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital on June 3, where he breathed his last yesterday," Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said on Wednesday to the news channel.

"People are giving their views through social media and other channels on closing the Jama Masjid. We may again shut it down for people and limit 'namaz' for a few people, in a day or two," he added.

So far Delhi has reported 18,543 active cases of coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry. Around 11,861 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 905 people have succumbed to it.

The Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also started showing signs of COVID-19 earlier this weeks abut has tested negative yesterday.

Meanwhile, India has reported 1,33,632 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, June 10), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 7745 As many as 1,35,205 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

