JEE Advanced 2022 results announced: List of toppers, other details

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay), on Sunday, announced the results for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced exam 2022. The results are available on its official website jeeadv.ac.in along with the JEE Advanced final answer keys.

Bengaluru's RK Shishir has topped the Common Rank List (CRL) from the IIT Bombay zone for JEE Advanced 2022. Shishir secured 314 marks out of 360. Among female candidates, Tanishka Kabra, from the IIT Delhi zone, emerged as the topper with 277 marks.

The JEE, which is considered one of the most sought-after engineering entrance exams in the country, has two levels - Main and Advanced. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is the conducting authority JEE exam.

Of around 1,60,038 applicants who had registered for 2022 JEE Advanced, only 40,712 have managed to clear it.

List of top 10 rank holders of JEE Advanced 2022:

R K Shishir

Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy

Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil

Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha

Mayank Motwani

Polisetty Karthikeya

Pratik Sahoo

Dheeraj Kurukunda

Mahit Gadhiwala

Vetcha Gnana Mahesh

JEE Advanced Examination 2022 was conducted back in August and was held in two shifts - morning and afternoon.

Candidates were subsequently granted access to a copy of their responses on September 1 on the JEE’s official website. Following that, the provisional answer keys were also issued on September 3, and candidates had until 5:00 pm on September 4 to file any objections.

With the results of JEE Advanced Examination 2022 out, the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 procedure is expected to begin on Monday, September 12, 2022.