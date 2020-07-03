JEE, NEET update: HRD ministry committee to submit recommendations on conducting exams

The committee formed by the Union HRD ministry to review the situation for conducting NEET and JEE exams is expected to submit its recommendation to the ministry later today. Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced earlier that the ministry had appointed a committee which would review the situation for conducting the medical entrance exam NEET and engineering entrance exam JEE amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

"Looking at the prevailing circumstances & requests received from students & parents appearing for JEE & NEET examinations, a committee consisting of officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) & other experts have been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to the HRD ministry latest by tomorrow," said the HRD Minister on Twitter yesterday.

Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are two of the most prominent entrance exams in the country and are taken by lakhs of aspirants every year. Though they are usually conducted in April-May, this year they had been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the last update by the HRD ministry, medical entrance exam NEET is scheduled for July 26 and engineering entrance exam JEE Mains (First round of JEE) is scheduled to be held from July 18 to July 23.

However, parents across the country have expressed concern about the exams as the number of coronavirus cases in the country is steadily increasing, many have said that exams should be postponed from their July dates.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on June 25 had cancelled the remaining CBSE and ICSE Board examinations for classes 10 and 12, scheduled for July due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

