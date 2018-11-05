Jewellery shop in Surat sells gold bars with PM Modi's image on Dhanteras

A jewellery shop in Gujarat's Surat is selling something rather unique this Dhanteras - gold and silver bars engraved with PM Narendra Modi's face. Not only PM Modi, some gold and silver bars have former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's faced engraved as well.

Milan, the owner of the jewellery shop, said, "Diwali is an auspicious occasion. Since the time Narendra Modi Ji took over as the Prime Minister of the country there has always been development and welfare, and hence I thought of making these to mark the occasion."

"Lord Ganesh and Lakshmi are worshipped on every Diwali, and Prime Minister Modi is also like God to us. This year I will buy these bars and worship Modi Ji," a customer expressed to ANI. The jeweller claimed that orders of the etched gold and silver bars had been pouring in days before the Diwali festivities began.

This is not the first time that the shop has manufactured jewellery with PM Modi's face designed on it.

In August, the shop had come up with the gold rakhis, of 22-carat gold with photos of PM Modi, Gujarat's CM Vijay Rupani and UP's CM Yogi Adityanath on them.

