Jharkhand minister installs system to detect traffic violation, jumps red light, gets fined!

Jharkhand Transport Minister CP Singh got a taste of his own medicine when a Rs 100 challan arrived at his house, stating his vehicle was caught for jumping red light. Interestingly, the minister himself had installed this advanced traffic system, also called Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) system, in the state to put a stop on traffic violations. The incident happened on June 22 at Sarjana Chowk, Ranchi, when the minister's car was caught crossing a road despite red light.

The matter came to light after the automatic number plate reader sent a challan to the minister's residence. Accepting that he was fined for traffic violation, the minister told India Today he had paid penalty many times, even during his tenure as an MLA. The minister candidly accepted that even those who make the law have to follow them.

Notably, the minister, despite being entitled for a escort vehicle, prefers to travel in a non-VIP vehicle. He said the decision to install new traffic system was taken after several bitter experiences at traffic junctions, including confrontation between people and traffic cops. "It will ensure a hassle-free traffic system and those commuting on road will definitely need to abide by the rule and law," the minister said.

A few years back, the Ranchi traffic police had fined cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni after his vehicle with black films on its windowpanes was spotted at Firayalal Chowk. In another incident, he was fined for not displaying registration number properly.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

Also read: Careful, drivers! New bill proposes Rs 10,000 for drunk driving, Rs 5,000 for speeding