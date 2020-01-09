JNU protests LIVE updates: Section 144 at Mandi House; heavy police deployment outside varsity

JNU protest LIVE updates: It has been four days since the JNU violence on Sunday unfolded, yet the authorities are nowhere close to nabbing the attackers. On Thursday, protests continued at the varsity and heavy police were deployed outside the main gate. Section 144 has been imposed outside Mandi House. Hundreds of demonstrators, including students and members of civil society organisations, hit the streets on Thursday demanding resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor. The protesters, carrying placards and banners, started a march from Mandi House towards the HRD Ministry. They shouted slogans demanding strict action against those involved in the campus violence of January 5 that left around 35 injured.

Protests across the nation have surged in the wake of the violence. Former minister Yashwant Sinha is planning to take out a march from Mumbai to New Delhi to condemn the several recent attacks on university students. Moreover, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik will appear before the parliamentary standing committee for home affairs on January 13 over the violence at JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia.

Follow the latest updates on JNU protests here:

3:23pm: Protestors reach ministry of HRD's office

We have reached MHRD. We will sit peacefully. A delegation will go inside with our demands. Our first demand is clear - #VCHatao, JNU Bachao. pic.twitter.com/yI7Fpa8Joc JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 9, 2020

3:20pm: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik are scheduled to appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on January 13 over the recent violence in JNU. The committee will be chaired by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma.

3:15pm: Delhi Police stops protesters near Shashtri Bhawan : The Delhi Police has stopped the march by students and members of civil society organisations near Shashtri Bhawan. CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat and LJD leader Sharad Yadav also joined the march.

3:12pm: JNU violence 'officially sponsored goondaism', those behind it must be identified and arrested immediately: Congress

3:10pm: Deepika Padukone visited JNU for publicity, limelight, said Himanta Biswa Sarma, reported India Today.

3:05pm: JNU Vice Chancellor has set up a committee of 5 members to inquire into the whole incident of violence that took place on the campus on 5th January.

3:00pm: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal blamed the Centre for January 5 attack by masked mobs. Kejriwal defended Delhi Police saying that they did not get orders to stop violence on Sunday.

2:55pm: JNUSU raises slogan against VC

2:50pm: Manoj Tiwari takes out bike rally in Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari flagged off a mega bike rally from the party office against the violence in JNU and "misuse" of youth by opposition political parties to push their agenda. BJP MPs Harsh Vardhan, Gautam Gambhir, Parvesh Verma and Meenakshi Lekhi likely to participate in the bike rally.

The bike rally was diverted to bypass Mandi House owing to a march by students and teachers in the area.

2:45pm: Congress' fact finding team to submit report of violence at JNU campus to interim chief Sonia Gandhi, according to IANS.

A day after the #Congress fact finding team visited #JawaharlalNehruUniversity (#JNU) campus, the four-member team will submit its report to party interim chief #SoniaGandhi. The report will also be discussed during the party's top decision making body #CWC meeting on Friday. pic.twitter.com/a51LpZvqyZ IANS Tweets (@ians_india) January 9, 2020

2:40pm: Delhi traffic updates:

Traffic was thrown out of gear in central Delhi due to vehicular restrictions owing to a protest march by students. Traffic was also affected as vehicles were diverted on Sansad Marg where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attending a meeting at Niti Aayog.

Buses plying on the Rakabganj Road and Pant Marg were also re-routed.

Officials said both carriageways of Baba Gang Nath Marg from Nelson Mandela Marg and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg will remain shut till 8 pm due to students' demonstration.

Traffic Alert



Baba Gang Nath Marg is closed (both carriageways) by local police from Nelson Mandela Marg and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg due to demonstration. Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 9, 2020

2:33pm: JNU's student union tweeted saying that there president has reached Mandi House.

2:23pm: Hundreds march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry demanding removal of JNU VC: Several students and members of civil society organisations, hit the streets on Thursday protesting the recent violence at JNU and demanding resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor.

2:19pm: Against the backdrop of JNU violence, NCP chief Sharad Pawar says BJP-led central government is using "dictatorial" policies which need to be answered through the non-violent way of Mahatma Gandhi.

2:10pm: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal blamed the Centre on Thursday for not giving orders to Delhi Police to intervene.

2:02pm: According to a report in India Today, Delhi Police was informed of mob at 3pm but there was no additional force deployed till 7:45pm. Delhi Police said that there were forces stationed at JNU admin block as per the Supreme Court's order that said that there can't be any demonstration within its 100 metres. They said they were not authorised to intervene while students were being attacked at Periyar and Sabarmati hostels for two hours.

2:00pm: "JNU has formed a five-member committee to probe lapses in security, if any, during Sunday's violence," said university VC Jagadesh Kumar.

1:54pm: March begins from Mandi House to MHRD

1:50pm: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh leads the protest march along with Sitaram Yechury.

1:47pm: More visuals from the protests.

Delhi: Protests continue in Jawaharlal Nehru University against the January 5 violence in the campus. pic.twitter.com/ReFcw4TxZn ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

1:45pm: CPI (M) leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat have reached Mandi House to protest.

1:40pm: Protests outside JNU.