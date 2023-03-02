JNU students to be fined Rs 20,000 for dharnas, Rs 30,000 penalty for violence

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students can be penalised up to Rs 20,000 and face cancellation of admission for holding dharnas, and fined Rs 30,000 for resorting to violence according to the latest rules. The JNU administration, in its 10-page 'Rules of Discipline and proper conduct of students of JNU' listed the different punishments for different kinds of acts like protests and forgery.

The rules came into effect from February 3, after the university saw a slew of protests over the screening of a BBC documentary, banned for its critical depiction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The document of rules was approved by the university’s highest decision-making body, the Executive Council. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's JNU Secretary Vikas Patel termed the new rules ‘tughlaqi’ and stated that the old rules were sufficiently effective. He demanded a rollback of the rules.

All JNU students, including part-time students will have to adhere to the rules.

The document lists out 17 ‘crimes’ including blockage, indulging in gambling, unauthorised occupation of hostel rooms, use of abusive and derogatory language and committing forgery. A copy of the complaints would be sent to the parents also.

Cases that involve both students and teachers will be sent to the grievance redressal committee. Sexual abuse, eve-teasing, ragging, and arousing communal disharmony cases will be seen by the chief proctor's office.

Gheraos, sit-ins or any variation which disrupt normal academic and administrative functioning and/or any act which incites or leads to violence will be penalised with cancellation of admission or withdrawal of degree or denial of registration for a specified period, rustication up to four semesters and/or declaring any part or the entire JNU campus out of bounds, expulsion, a fine of up to Rs 30,000 as per the old rules, one/two semesters of eviction from the hostel.

A fine of up to Rs 20,000 will be levied for hunger strikes, dharnas, group bargaining and any other form of protest by blocking the entrance or exit of any of the academic and/or administrative complexes or disrupting the movements of any member of the university community.

