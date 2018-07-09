Jobless youth who learnt to print fake notes on YouTube nabbed with Rs 17 lakh bogus currency

In this digital age, you can learn anything good or bad with just sound internet connectivity and a little bit knowledge about how basic Google search works. Proving this right, a Delhi-based youth, who claimed he couldn't find a job, went on other way and created a shortcut to earn money. He not only learnt different complicated ways to make seemingly original currency notes, but he started producing it on a large quantity, finding his customers among roadside vendors and rickshaw people.

The Faridabad's Sector 30 police arrested the youth, identified as Anmol, with fake currency worth over Rs 17 lakh. The accused told the police he learnt to make fake notes on YouTube. During his arrest, the cops also seized a scanner and a printer from his house. The accused was arrested after a tip-off. The youth, during his remand, confessed to having committed the crime and said he had sold fake notes worth Rs 10 lakh so far.

Sector-30 crime branch officials said they recovered fake currency worth around Rs 17 lakh of Rs 100 denomination from him. Confessing his crime in front of media persons, the accused said he quit his job as a customer care executive with a multi-national company and couldn't find another, and later got into the business of making fake currency by learning it on YouTube. He lured roadside vendors and auto-rickshaw drivers in Badarpur and nearby areas to buy fake notes for an extremely cheap price.

The police said they had received several complaints about fake currency being circulated by the accused in the area, after which they started investigating the matter. So far, the fake currency worth Rs 16,59,000 have been recovered, while the cops are questioning the accused about the remaining untraced currency notes.