JRD Tata dreamt of making a 'Tata car', says Ratan Tata on industrialist's 117th birth anniversary

On the 117th birth anniversary of Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata, fondly known as Jeh, former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata shared an old picture. This picture was taken during the launch celebration of the TATA ESTATE in 1992. The Padma Vibhushan awardee, known for his philanthropy, talked about Jeh's dream of producing a "Tata" car and how the industrialist Sumant Moolgaonkar, also known as the architect of Tata Motors, "shared in this dream".

"Another reminiscent picture, another memory, on JRD's 117th birth anniversary. Mr JRD Tata dreamt of the Tatas producing a "Tata" car. Mr Sumant Moolgaonkar shared this dream. This picture was taken at the launch celebration of the TATA ESTATE at the Pune plant. One of Jeh's many dreams became a reality. On that day, TELCO too achieved another dream for India," Tata wrote while sharing this blast from the past. The nostalgic post by Tata had over 463,000 likes at the time of publication of this article.

Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran also paid his tributes to India's first commercial pilot and the longest- serving Chairman of the Tata Group at the Bombay House.

Remembering J.R.D. ‘Jeh’ Tata on his 117th birth anniversary. N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, offers his tribute to the legend at #BombayHouse. #JourneyOfJeh #ThisIsTata pic.twitter.com/eruE3XeUwL — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) July 29, 2021

Tata Group and its subsidiaries also paid glowing tributes to Jeh. "#TDTY, in 1938, JRD 'Jeh' Tata took over as the Chairman of the Tata Sons board, he led the Group to great heights by expanding into chemicals, automobiles, tea, and information technology," Tata Group tweeted.

Not only Ratan Tata and Tata Group, State Bank of India, AirAsia, Krishna Key writer Ashwin Sanghi, Maharashtra government's information centre also paid tributes.

JRD Tata and Ratan Tata come from different branches of the Tata family. Ratan Tata is the great-grandson of Jamsetji Tata also revered as the 'Father of Indian Industry'. JRD headed the Tata Group for more than 50 years before handing over the reins to Ratan Tata. JRD Tata was conferred with India's highest civilian awards Padma Vibhushan (1955) and Bharat Ratna (1992).