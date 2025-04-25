'Jung karni ho to 9 baje se pehle karlena': Pakistanis roast themselves after Pahalgam attack

Amid the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, Pakistani social media users have begun roasting themselves.

While commenting on the escalating tensions, Pakistani netizens appear to be lamenting the country's dismal infrastructure and economic situation. Pakistan's economy is grappling with challenges such as high inflation, fiscal deficits, and structural inefficiencies. In urban centres such as Karachi, air pollution remains a critical issue, with the city's urban air pollution among the most severe worldwide.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Some users poked fun at themselves, saying that if India wants to wage a war against Pakistan, it should do so before 9 pm because gas goes off in Pakistan at 9:15 pm. While a user said that Pakistan still has to pay its debts to half the world, who will come to defend it in order to take their money back, another said that Indians should watch the performance of Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League (PSL) before asking for Lahore.

Here are some tweets where Pakistanis are roasting themselves

"Jung karni ho to 9 baje se pehle karlena 9:15 per gas chali jati hai hamari," a user wrote.

"Dear Indians Karachi per hamla karna ho to mobile phones India may he chor kar aana," yet another user wrote.

Advertisement

"Khabardaar agr India ne Lahore mei mere office (Sikandar Ali Malhi Rd, Canal Park Gulberg 2, Lahore, 54000) pr Missile Mara to… Wo bhi us waqt jub mere elawa Baqi sub log office mei hoon. Himmat hai to krke dikhao phir Btata hoon tumhe," a third user said.

"Lahore maangnay se pehle aik dafa tv laga ke lahore qalandars ki halat dekhlo 15-2 out hain ye team IPL mai khilani paray gi," a fourth user commented.

"Kya matlab ab zindagi ko jindagi bolna parega?" a user asked in jest.

"Hum ny adhi dunia ka qarza dena hai es leye koi bhi india ko hum pr hamla nhi krny dy ga, soo jao sb (sic)," yet another user said.

Advertisement

While Pakistanis roasting themselves is one aspect of the neighbouring country's social media activity, the other aspect is that of peddling misinformation on the gruesome attack and calling it an 'Indian false flag operation' against its own civilians.

The most disturbing element of the misinformation campaign was circulating AI-generated videos with altered imagery. An AI-generated video which went viral on X in Pakistan featured the image of a grieving image beside a slain victim into a celebratory dance sequence.

Misinformation also came from a former member of Imran Khan-led Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who alleged India would soon blame "jailed Pakistanis" for the attack in media statements.

On April 22, terrorists opened fire at civilians at Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist destination, fondly called 'mini-Switzerland'. The attack claimed 26 lives, mostly holidayers. Following the attack, India downgraded its diplomatic ties with Pakistan and put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance. Pakistan too said it has full rights to pull out of all bilateral treaties and to put the Simla Agreement in abeyance.

(With inputs from Aakash Sharma)