'Just a delivery boy, but also human': Slapped, abused, denied lifts, 18-year-old Zomato worker’s Reddit post sparks outrage

A Reddit post titled "Just a Delivery Boy, But Also Human" has struck a chord with thousands online, after an 18-year-old Zomato delivery executive from Mumbai shared his harsh experiences while working in the city. The post, uploaded to the subreddit r/OffMyChestIndia, offers a raw and painful look into the daily struggles of gig workers, ranging from dog attacks and physical abuse to language discrimination and poor treatment by customers.

The young worker, originally from Andhra Pradesh, revealed that he took up the job after his farmer parents were unable to support him due to a crop failure. “The past three months have been extremely painful and challenging for me,” he wrote. “I'm not sure why people in our country treat others this way.”

Among the many incidents he shared, the most disturbing involved a food delivery that turned violent. After a customer gave him the wrong address, he travelled over 7 km to deliver the order to the correct location. “When I arrived, he asked why I was late… one of them slapped me. I didn't argue or make a scene I just apologized and left quietly.”

Other challenges include being denied access to lifts in high-rise apartments, frequent dog attacks due to negligent pet owners, and receiving abuse for not speaking the local language. “A customer recently shouted and abused me just because I couldn’t speak Marathi. Again, I apologised and walked away, even though I did nothing wrong,” he added.

The post sparked an outpouring of support from Reddit users. One commenter from Mumbai wrote, “I just don’t get the logic behind people fighting on language when we have got much bigger issues to deal with… I hope you achieve success in your life. Just don’t give up.”

Another added, “Sorry about your experience OP. Hope people here will learn some basic civic sense… Why are we so obsessed with the language?!! Language is only a medium to communicate our thoughts! Let that be it.”

Some also highlighted the broader systemic issue. “I hate those 10-minute delivery schemes… I know it’s their way of making money, but humanity comes first. Treat your delivery workers as humans first,” a user commented.

Despite the hardship, the young delivery worker ended his post with humility: “I’m not here to steal anyone’s job. I came here to study and earn a living. But I feel like basic human kindness is disappearing.”