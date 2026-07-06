'Just a music lover': Investor Vijay Kedia surprises followers with this unique musical instrument

Ace investor Vijay Kedia shared a light-hearted post on LinkedIn, giving his followers a glimpse of his love for music. In the video, Kedia is seen playing a percussion instrument, a musical instrument that produces sound when it is struck, shaken or scraped.

Common percussion instruments include drums, tambourines, cymbals and maracas.

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Sharing the video, Kedia wrote, "Not a percussionist. Just a music lover. You don't have to be a musician to enjoy music. You just have to join the rhythm."

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The post drew reactions from LinkedIn users, with many appreciating his passion for music and his message that anyone can enjoy music without being a trained musician.

Kedia on financial asset rotation

Apart from sharing personal moments, Kedia has also been posting about investing and market trends. In one of his recent LinkedIn posts, titled Understanding Financial Asset Rotation (Part 1): A Timeless Lesson for Every Investor, he explained that financial assets do not move in a straight line but rotate through different phases.

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Using the post-COVID period between 2020 and 2026 as an example, Kedia said the Indian equity market emerged as one of the world's best-performing major markets, with several stocks turning into multibaggers. As valuations became richer, however, optimism gradually turned into euphoria, prompting investors to moderate their return expectations.

How market leadership shifted

Kedia said market leadership then shifted to real estate, followed by cryptocurrencies, where narratives around digital gold, institutional adoption and a new financial system fuelled strong retail participation before volatility set in.

Gold and silver later rallied on safe-haven demand, while themes such as artificial intelligence (AI), solar energy and electrification gathered momentum before eventually witnessing corrections as valuations outpaced narratives.

He added that industrial metals such as copper, aluminium and zinc later became market favourites, driven by themes including electrification, infrastructure, the energy transition and AI-led demand.

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More recently, the AI revolution has pushed technology leaders, semiconductor companies and markets such as the US, Taiwan and South Korea into the spotlight. However, he believes this leadership will also rotate over time.

'Every correction creates a new opportunity'

Summing up his view, Kedia said that while asset classes, narratives and market cycles may change, the underlying pattern remains the same. He wrote, "A good opportunity creates optimism. Optimism creates a narrative. The narrative attracts more participants. Participation fuels euphoria. Euphoria is followed by correction. And every correction quietly creates a new opportunity."