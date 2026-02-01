‘Just a trailer’: Bishnoi gang takes responsibility for shots fired at Rohit Shetty’s residence

Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the firing outside Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence, Shetty Tower, in the early hours of January 31. The incident has triggered fresh security concerns within the Hindi film industry after the gang issued a broader warning to “the entire Bollywood.”

Advertisement

The claim surfaced through a social media post from an account named Shubham Lonkar Arzoo Bishnoi, displaying a profile picture of Bishnoi. The post alleged that individuals identified as Arzoo Bishnoi, Shubham Lonkar, Hari “Boxer” Hasan Sambhu, and Harman Shandu carried out the attack, describing it as a warning shot directed at the Singham director.

According to the post, the firing was meant to caution Shetty against “interfering in their affairs.” It further stated that the incident was merely a “trailer,” warning of more direct violence if their message was ignored. The post also issued a sweeping threat to members of the Hindi film industry, invoking the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui in October 2024 as a reference point.

The firing took place at around 12.45 am at the nine-storey building located in Mumbai’s Juhu area. At least five rounds were fired, with one bullet hitting the glass of a gym situated on the building’s first floor. No injuries were reported. A forensic science and ballistics team later reached the spot to collect evidence.

Advertisement

Mumbai Police initially termed the social media post a publicity stunt, but confirmed that an investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Pune Police detained four individuals in connection with the case. The Mumbai Crime Branch has constituted 12 teams to trace the accused, and security around Rohit Shetty’s residence has been significantly enhanced.

The incident has revived concerns over Bishnoi’s past threats to Bollywood. In October last year, the gangster warned film personalities against making statements that allegedly hurt religious sentiments. Bishnoi has also openly targeted Bollywood actor Salman Khan over the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, firing shots outside Khan’s Bandra residence, Mannat, in 2023. The actor has since been provided Y+ category security.

Police officials said the probe into the firing is ongoing, with efforts focused on verifying the authenticity of the social media claims and tracking those involved in the attack.