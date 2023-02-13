'Just some of my friends...': Elon Musk reacts after US shoots down third unidentified object

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, has responded to the United States shooting down a number of unidentified flying objects by telling his Twitter followers not to be concerned about flying objects.



“Don’t worry, just some of my 👽 🛸 friends of mine stopping by …,” he tweeted.

Don’t worry, just some of my 👽 🛸 friends of mine stopping by … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023



An US F-22 jet, acting on orders from the US and Canada, shot down a "high-altitude flying object" over Canada's central Yukon Territory, roughly 160 kilometres from the US border, saying it presented a hazard to civilian flight.



Canada characterised it as cylindrical and smaller than the first balloon.



Anita Anand, Canada's Defence Minister, refused to speculate on whether it originated in China.



In late January, a massive Chinese balloon, branded a spy craft by US officials, hovered through US skies for days until being shot down by an F-22 jet off the coast of South Carolina on February 4. According to AFP, China insisted the balloon was doing weather research.



On Friday, US fighter jets downed another item near northern Alaska, the military claimed, adding it was "inside US sovereign airspace over US territorial water".



An unexplained object over Lake Huron was shot down by US aeroplanes on Sunday, according to a senior administration official.



Meanwhile, the US shot down another mysterious flying object in American territory on Sunday, a day after it took down a similar "cylindrical" item over Canada.



According to Pentagon Press Secretary Brig Gen Pat Ryder, an F-16 fighter jet directed by President Joe Biden fired an AIM9x missile to effectively take down the airborne item travelling at roughly 20,000 feet height in US airspace above Lake Huron in the state of Michigan.



