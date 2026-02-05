'Just throw it, it’s all garbage': Woman uses Rapido to deliver trash, viral video triggers civic sense debate

In an incident that’s both bizarre and deeply telling, a Rapido delivery executive found himself unwittingly delivering a box of garbage — an episode that has since exploded across social media, igniting conversations around civic responsibility, misuse of gig platforms, and the dignity of labour.

The story unfolded through a viral Instagram reel shared by content creator Karan Nishad. In the clip, a Rapido porter service driver is seen arriving at a woman’s doorstep, ready for a routine pick-up. She hands over a neatly sealed cardboard box, which gives no hint of its contents. As the delivery worker asks whether payment had been completed, she responds nonchalantly: “It’s already paid online.”

Advertisement

Following standard procedure, the delivery executive proceeded to the designated drop-off point. But upon reaching the location, confusion set in. No recipient was present — just a garbage-strewn area. Puzzled, the man called the sender to clarify.

“Madam, whom should I hand over the package to?” he asked.

Her reply: “Brother, just throw it there. It’s all garbage.”

Taken aback, the worker broke into incredulous laughter, exclaiming, “So this is where we’ve reached — now we’re delivering other people’s trash!”

Humour, horror & hard questions

While some netizens found the situation darkly humorous, the video struck a nerve. A flood of comments poured in — some sarcastic, others angry.

Advertisement

“Zero civic sense. Take the box back and dump it inside her house, I’ll pay you three times the ride amount,” one user commented. Others pointed out the environmental and moral implications: “Bro, you should have thrown it in a proper bin or something. Why throw it on the side of the road?”

The sentiment was summed up by a comment that cut through the noise: “And you were talking about Viksit Bharat.”

Deeper issues

The viral clip has triggered broader questions about the on-demand economy — particularly how platforms like Rapido, designed for convenience, can be misused in ways that shift the burden of civic duties onto underpaid gig workers.

Some social media users highlighted the need for clear rules on what can be transported via delivery apps. Others pointed out how this kind of behaviour reflects a growing lack of public accountability when it comes to cleanliness and worker treatment.

Advertisement

At the heart of the debate is the gig worker — often invisible, often overburdened — now expected to deliver not just food and parcels, but society’s disregard as well.

As India continues to embrace hyper-convenience, the viral moment has served as an unsettling mirror — asking whether we’re moving forward with responsibility, or just throwing it all away.