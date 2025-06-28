Kaanta Laga, Bigg Boss star Shefali Jariwala dies at 42 after cardiac arrest; police probe on

Shefali Jariwala, who shot to stardom with the hit music video “Kaanta Laga” and was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13, has died at the age of 42. The actor reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest late on Friday. Her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, rushed her to the hospital, but doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. Around 12:30 am, her body was shifted to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Officials at Cooper Hospital said Jariwala’s remains were transferred there from another medical facility and clarified that “the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the postmortem report.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police arrived at the couple’s Andheri home late Friday to begin inquiries. A forensic team was also deployed, conducting a detailed examination of the premises. While authorities have not issued any official statement on the cause of her death, the presence of both police and forensic experts indicates the case is being treated as potentially suspicious.

Jariwala first gained widespread recognition in 2002 through her appearance in the music video Kaanta Laga, which made her an overnight sensation. She later acted in Salman Khan’s film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and appeared in the web series Baby Come Naa in 2019. She also featured in dance reality shows like Boogie Woogie and Nach Baliye.