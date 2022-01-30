Kajol tests COVID positive

scorecardresearch
The actress shared her daughter Nysa Devgn's photo on her Instagram handle instead of her picture as she said that she had a runny, red nose.

Bollywood star Kajol took to Instagram on Sunday, January 30, to inform her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress shared her daughter Nysa Devgn's photo instead of her picture as she said that she had a runny, red nose. 

The photo Kajol shared had Nysa showing her mehendi clad hands. Along with the photo, Kajol wrote, "Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The third wave of COVID-19 has hit the country hard with several popular celebrities testing positive for novel coronavirus in the recent past.

Kajol is the latest celebrity to contract the deadly virus. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has signed The Last Hurray, a Revathi directorial.

Kajol's daughter Nysa is presently studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Singapore. Before this, she was in Singapore for her schooling.

