Kargil Vijay Diwas: BPCL provides dealerships, distributorships to martyrs' families

On the occasion of 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), in order to pay a tribute to martyrs, provided Fuel Station dealerships and Bharatgas distributorships to their families.

BPCL offered fuel station dealerships to 59 martyrs families and Bharatgas distributorships to 32 martyrs families, the company said in a release.

BPCL has also collaborated with writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir to create a video showcasing a few lines and poems about the defenders of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while paying tributes to the martyrs of the Kargil war, said their bravery motivates India every single day. He added the country remembers the sacrifice and valour of its soldiers.

He tweeted, "We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day."

Bollywood personalities like - Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Farhan Akhtar among others, also marked the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas by paying homage to the martyrs.

Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Remembering our bravehearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. My salute to our heroes, aap hain toh hum hain (we are, because you are)."

Abhishek Bachchan, who played Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra in JP Dutta's film 'LOC: Kargil', tweeted: "A day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the real heroes of the Kargil War. Thank you for shielding us, protecting us, and keeping us safe. Huge respect for all the Kargil warriors."

Farhan Akhtar said it was the bravery of the Indian armed forces that achieved the "impossible" feat. "With respect and gratitude to the Indian Army and in remembrance of our brave soldiers and fallen heroes. Your courage, dedication and sacrifice accomplished the impossible. #KargilVijayDiwas," tweeted Akhtar.

Taapsee Pannu also tweeted: "The grit and glory! The victory and the void. The courage and compassion. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021. For the victory they left us with."

July 26, which is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India’s victory, was declared when the Kargil war ended on July 26, 1999, as Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops.

On this day, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil. It was named 'Operation Vijay'.

