Karnataka Bandh on Dec 31: CM Bommai urges orgs to cancel bandh; All you need to know

Multiple pro-Kannada organisations have called for a day-long state-wide bandh on December 31 in Karnataka. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has requested the organisation to call off the bandh.

The reason behind Karnataka Bandh on December 31

The pro-Kannada organisations have demanded a complete ban of the activities of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) in Karnataka over its alleged involvement in "anti-Karnataka and anti-Kannada activities". Pro-Kannada organisations had called for the Bandh following incidents of burning of the Kannada flag in Maharashtra's Kolhapur as well as defacement of the statue of Kannada freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi, allegedly by MES activists.

The MES is a Marathi outfit based in Belagavi. It has been campaigning for a long time to merge Marathi speaking regions in Belagavi with Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bomma appeals to call off bandh

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday has appealed to the pro-Kannada organisations to call off the state-wide bandh called by them.

He explained that the state government has already taken action against "anti-Kannada forces" and was examining their demand for the ban on MES legally

"I appeal to organisations... as per their wishes, we have already taken several decisions. We have taken strict action as per law against anti-Kannada forces. On the demand for banning MES, we are examining it legally. So I appeal to them through the media not to go ahead with the bandh. Bandh is not an answer for everything," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, the Chief Minister conveyed that the government would welcome it if organisations want to put pressure in any other peaceful way, other than bandh. "So we earnestly appeal to the organisations to drop the bandh call," Bommai added.

Answering a question on what would the government do if the organisations try to implement the bandh forcefully, he said, "We will take action accordingly, as and when such a situation arises."

Several organisations like the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, autos, schools and colleges associations, shopping malls association and several other commercial establishments have offered only moral support and said they will not participate in the band and function normally,according to PTI.

Business establishments have attributed brisk business during New Year's for not physically supporting the call for the bandh.

