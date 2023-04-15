scorecardresearch
Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress shares 3rd list of candidates; Siddaramaiah snubbed

Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress shares 3rd list of candidates; Siddaramaiah snubbed

Siddaramaiah wanted to contest from the Kolar assembly seat as the second constituency. However, the party has already fielded him from the Varuna constituency, which his son formerly represented.

On Saturday, Congress announced that Laxman Savadi, a former BJP leader and deputy chief minister, is running for the assembly seat of Athani on the third list of 43 candidates. According to the list, Congress will be fielding Kothur G Manjunath for the Kolar assembly seat rather than the former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah wanted to contest from the Kolar assembly seat as the second constituency. However, the party has already fielded him from the Varuna constituency, which his son formerly represented.

Congress has also fielded former Governor Margaret Alva's son Nivedit Alva from the Kumta assembly seat.

The party has so far fielded candidates in 209 seats, including 124 seats in the first list and another 42 seats in the second list, and is yet to announce the seats of 15 more candidates.

Savadi, who announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the BJP after being denied a ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections, joined the Congress on Friday. Savadi, a Lingayat leader in Belagavi district, on Friday, resigned from the Legislative Council and the BJP before heading to the office of the Congress.

"From today onwards, I have no connection with the BJP. I will be a devoted and loyal worker of the Congress, just as I was in the BJP for 20 to 25 years," he had said.

Published on: Apr 15, 2023, 5:01 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
