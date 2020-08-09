Karnataka SSLC result 2020: Class 10 results to be released on August 10

The Karnataka Secondary Education Board (KSEB) has announced that it release Karnataka SSLC results 2020 at 3:00 pm on August 10 i.e tomorrow. The news was confirmed by Karnatak Education Minister S Suresh Kumar in a tweet.

The Karnataka SSLC 2020 Class 10 results will be available on its official website kseeb.kar.nic.in. They will also be available on results portal of Karnataka public examinations - karresults.nic.in. Students can log on to any of these websites to check their results.

How to check Karnataka SSLC 2020 Results in 5 easy steps:

1. Visit the official website of the Karnataka public examinations - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

2. Click on 'Karnataka SSLC results 2020 link

3. Enter the candidates roll number and click on submit button

4. The result will be displayed on the screen

5. Candidates can check their SSLC result and take a print out of the same if needed

Around 848,203 students had appeared for the examinations which took place in June amid the coronavirus pandemic. The results were expected to be announced much earlier but because of the COVID-19 outbreak, they got postponed much like many other boards across the country.

