‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies at 46 while working out

Siddhaanth Surryavanshi passes away: Famous television actor and model Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away at the age of 46. Surryavanshi collapsed while working out at the gym. After this, he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

The development was confirmed by actor and TV host Jay Bhanushali on his Instagram story. Bhanushali shared the late actor’s photograph and wrote, “Gone too soon Sidhaanth RIP.”

Jay Bhanushali's Instagram story

About Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi

Surryavanshi started his career as a model and made his television debut with a cameo appearance Kkusum in 2001. After this, Surryavanshi worked in television shows like Krishna Arjun, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kayaamat, Virrudh, Suryaputra Karn, and Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

The actor is survived by his wife and model Alesia Raut and two children. Suryavanshi married Ira but the couple separated in 2015. After this, he married Alesia Raut in 2017.

Also read: TV actor Ashiesh Roy passes away at 55 due to kidney ailment

Also read: Raju Srivastava dies at 58: Nitin Gadkari, netizens unite to pay last respects to ‘entertainer par excellence’