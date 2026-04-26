'Keep doing, it will happen': Gurugram techie on getting Google job after rejections from Meta, Microsoft

A Gurugram-based tech professional has gone viral after sharing her journey from months of unemployment to landing a job at Google, sparking debate online.

She posted a video on Instagram recounting how she spent four months without a job while interviewing with major global firms like Microsoft and Meta before finally securing a role at Google.

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Her video highlights the realities of job hunting in the competitive tech industry and challenges the perception that breaking into top companies is nearly impossible.

“Four months of unemployment, interviewed at Microsoft, Meta, and finally landed at Google. I can tell you one thing girls, everything is nonsense that you are saying that it can't happen or it's very difficult. Everything is nonsense,” she said.

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Encouraging others, especially women, to keep trying despite setbacks, she added, “That is what people want you to believe because for them it is easy and it reduces competition. I would just say keep doing, it will happen, I am telling you it will happen.”

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Her caption also stressed the importance of taking chances: “There is definitely a luck factor, but if you never gave it a shot you end up self rejecting.”

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The video quickly gained traction, drawing mixed reactions from users.

“Keep going sweetheart. Keep shining (sic),” one user wrote.

Another shared, “It was 10 months of unemployment for me. Tried everything but still no calls. Finally when I least expected, I got a call and now I'm placed at Adobe. Didn't have enough confidence for Google, so I didn’t apply. Maybe next time.”

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Some, however, pointed to the role of timing and luck.

“‘Sab bakwas hain’ because you are one out of possibly a million who got into Google. I am not saying you are not worthy, you are but try to understand that it ain’t easy to crack Google even now and that too for millions. Its not like there are people who are not more intelligent than you or me, there are, but we are just lucky to be at the right place, at the right time and with the right set of skills,” another comment read.

A fourth user said, "Not selling anything, probably never will, just wanna sell 'believe in yourself please, i know it gets difficult (sic)'."

Yet another user wrote, "Just try and leave it to niyati that’s it."