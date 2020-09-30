Kerala's Akshaya AK-465 lottery results out today! First prize worth Rs 70 lakh

Kerala state lottery department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-465 lottery today. While the first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 70 lakh, the second and third prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. Those who tried their luck in this weekly lottery can check their results at keralalotteryresult.net and keralalotteries.com.

On the official sites, look for the 'Kerala Lottery Result 30.09.20 Akshaya AK-465' and click on it. After this, you will be redirected to a new page wherein you can check your result. Announcement of live results will begin at 3 pm and the full results shall be available on the abovementioned sites after 4 pm. Besides this, consolation prize winners will get Rs 8,000. A single ticket costs Rs 30 while the entire book is worth Rs 750.

Prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government gazette and surrender their winning tickets within 30 days. If the amount won is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery store in Kerala. In case the amount won exceeds Rs 5,000, winners will have to submit their tickets and ID proof to a government lottery office or bank.

Kerala state lotteries department organizes seven weekly lotteries- Prateeksha, Dhanasree, Win Win, Bhagyanidhi, Pournami, Karunya and Akshaya lotteries and six bumper lotteries.