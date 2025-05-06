Zendaya in a white suit, Simone Biles in a short bright blue dress with a white collar, Pharrell Williams in a jacket with 15,000 pearls, Andre 3000 with a piano to his back, Rihanna in a wide-brimmed black hat, and a striped and corseted bodice, Shah Rukh Khan in a silk black sherwani-style jacket over black trousers with multiple statement necklaces, Sydney Sweeney in a fitted sparkling black gown, Colman Domingo in a full-length royal blue pleated cloak and many more A-listers stood on the daffodil-accented deep-blue carpet covering the steps to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala 2025.

The theme for the gala was ‘Tailored for You’, a nod to the exhibit called ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the museum's Costume Institute. But what complemented the stars’ elegant Black dandy aesthetic was the deep-blue carpet on which they stood.

The carpet for the Met Gala 2025 was supplied by Neytt by Extraweave, a design house from Kerala. This was the third time they had supplied the Met Gala – first the red carpet for the gala in 2022, and the carpet in 2023 for which they collaborated with legendary Japanese architect Tadao Ando. Neytt had also supplied the carpet for an event in the White House.

MET GALA 2025 CARPET

The Alappuzha-based firm created the 63,000-sq-ft carpet for the event. It was not only about aesthetics, the carpet for Met Gala 2025 also emphasised heritage and elegance. It was woven from sisal fibres, ethically sourced from Madagascar. The carpet was biodegradable and eco-conscious.

The carpet, woven to exude a garden effect, had floral barricades of golden daffodils.

NEYTT

Although the Kerala-based company, helmed by Sivan Santhosh and Nimisha Srinivas, is not all too old, it is backed by a rich heritage of carpeting, started by Santosh’ grandfather, K Velayudhan, in 1917. Velayudhan had then set up Travancore Mats and Matting company, which has now scaled up to a massive venture exporting niche rugs and carpets all over the world.

Velayudhan Santosh founded Extraweave Pvt Ltd in the early 2000s. The company, with two decades of carpeting history, exports its products to various parts of the world. They brought in their spinning machinery from Ireland, dyeing machines from Italy, coating systems from the US and weaving units from Belgium.

It has supplied carpets to Leela Palace in Kollam, Hilton Resort and Spa in Hyderabad, Grand Hyatt in Goa, Soho House in Mumbai, Taj Madikeri in Coorg, Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Six Senses in Ibiza, Neemrana in Tamil Nadu and more.