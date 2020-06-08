scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Kerala pregnant elephant may have accidentally consumed cracker-filled fruit: Environment Ministry

Kerala pregnant wild elephant death: The environment ministry said that locals at times resort to illegally planting explosives inside fruits to repel wild boars from entering plantation farms

The Union Environment Ministry stated that it has sent a detailed advisory to the Kerala government for the immediate arrest of the culprits The Union Environment Ministry stated that it has sent a detailed advisory to the Kerala government for the immediate arrest of the culprits

The pregnant elephant that died in Kerala's Palakkad district last month, might have accidentally eaten a cracker-stuffed fruit, according to the union environment ministry.

The ministry in a tweet stated that primary investigations revealed that the elephant might have accidentally consumed such a fruit.

The ministry added that locals at times resort to illegally planting explosives inside fruits to repel wild boars from entering plantation farms.

The ministry also stated that it has sent a detailed advisory to the Kerala government for the immediate arrest of the culprits.

So far, one person has been arrested and efforts are being made to nab other individuals who may have participated in this inhuman act, the ministry added.

The Ministry, on Sunday,  held a meeting with several officials to discuss the progress in the matter. However, the details of the meeting are still awaited.

Last month, a 15-year-old pregnant elephant consumed a pineapple filled with powerful firecrackers which exploded in its mouth in the Silent Valley forest. The elephant died a week later in the Velliyar river on May 27.

According to a preliminary post-mortem report, the elephant had major wounds in its oral cavity, most likely following an explosive blast due to which she could not eat for nearly two weeks leading to her collapse in a river and drowning. Inhaling water leading to lung failure was the immediate cause of the animal's death, said the report prepared on May 28.

In addition to this, a plea has also been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a probe by the CBI or a special investigation team (SIT) into the death of a pregnant wild elephant.

The plea filed in the apex court has alleged that prima facie it appeared to be a "calculated and organised" racket to kill elephants. The plea has also urged the apex court to call for the entire record of these cases along with similar incidents, if any, regarding the killing of elephants in Kerala and in other states.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos