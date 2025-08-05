'Keyboard having a stroke': Netizens baffled as 20-yr old gets ₹10.01 duodecillion in deceased mother's bank account

A peculiar incident has surfaced involving a Greater Noida resident discovering an astronomical sum credited to his late mother's Kotak Mahindra Bank account. This figure, totaling 36 digits, has prompted an inquiry by the Income Tax Department.

With this, the account holder received a massive ₹10,01,35,60,00,00,00,00,00,01,00,23,56,00,00,00,00,299 in his deceased mother's bank account.

The credit was first identified by the son, Deepak, on August 3. The account, belonging to Gayatri Devi who passed away two months prior, showed a transaction that exceeded standard financial figures. Upon verifying the account balance, bank officials froze the account and labeled the transaction suspicious.

Sachin Gupta, a user identifying as a journalist, was among the first to report the incident on social media, sparking public curiosity.

"In Noida, a 36-digit amount has been credited to the Kotak Mahindra Bank account of 20-year-old Deepak. This amount comes to 1 billion 13 lakh 56 thousand crore rupees. My math is a bit weak. The rest of you can do the multiplication and division. Currently, the Income Tax Department is investigating. The bank account has been frozen." he stated.

नोएडा में 20 साल के दीपक के कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक खाते में 36 डिजिट की धनराशि आई है।



ये रकम 1 अरब 13 लाख 56 हजार करोड़ रुपए बैठती है।



मेरा गणित थोड़ा कमजोर है। बाकी आप लोग गुणा-भाग कर सकते हैं।



फिलहाल इनकम टैक्स विभाग जांच कर रहा है। बैंक खाता फ्रीज कर दिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/cLnZdMKozD — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 4, 2025

The extraordinary transaction has left the family and authorities baffled, with Deepak reportedly feeling overwhelmed by the attention it has brought. He has since turned off his phone to escape the barrage of calls, as per media reports.

Meanwhile, reports suggest the credit might be due to a technical glitch or accounting error, and the bank is cooperating with authorities to resolve the issue.

Business Today could not independently verify the claims made by the social media user. Kotak Mahindra Bank has not yet released an official statement.

The Indian numbering system, which officially doesn't extend beyond Shankh (10¹⁷), does not have a standard name for such a massive figure.

The transaction left netizens baffled, with some even commenting that a keyboard just had a stroke.