Kia Carens to come in five variants; know bookings details, features

South Korean auto manufacturer Kia Motors, which is gearing up to introduce its first product for 2022, has announced engine, gearbox and variant details for its upcoming utility vehicle (UV) called ‘Carens.’ The Korean brand also confirmed that customers can book it at Kia outlets from January 14, 2022.

Kia Carens will get three engine options and will be available in five different variants at the launch. Price and launch dates are likely to be announcement by February.

Dubbed as a 'recreational vehicle' by the company, Kia Carens is likely to go up against the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Maruti Ertiga, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra Marazzo and Mahindra XUV700. Interestingly, Kia Carens will have the longest wheelbase in the segment. It will be available in six-seater and seven-seater variants. This is Kia's fourth vehicle in its India lineup after Seltos, Carnival, and Sonet.

Engine and powertrain

Kia confirmed that the Carens MPV will be offered with a choice of— a 1.5-litre diesel engine, 1.5-litre petrol engine and 1.4-litre, turbo-petrol engine as options.

Transmission choices will feature a six-speed manual setup as standard on the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. the higher variants will also be getting a six-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox. However, a seven-speed DCT gearbox will be available only with the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol.

Variants

Kia Carens will be sold in five variants by the company – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus.

Premium: The base Carens trim will feature 16-inch steel wheels, two-tone interiors, semi-leatherette seats, a 7.5-inch digital instrument cluster, six airbags, ABS, ESC, disc brakes on all-wheel, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Prestige: This trim, in addition to all the features from the Premium trim, adds an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a 12.5-inch LCD instrument cluster, a 6-speaker sound system, rear view camera and front parking sensors.

Prestige Plus: This variant further adds bells and whistles like 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, keyless entry and go, drive modes, rear washer and a rear defogger.

Luxury: Kia Carens’ luxury trim comes with LED headlights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Kia Connect UI, ambient cabin lighting, an air purifier, telescopic steering wheel adjustment and full leatherette seats.

Luxury Plus: Kia Carens’ top-spec trim comes a BOSE sound system, a wireless charger, ventilated seats, rain sensing wipers and a sunroof.

Price

In terms of pricing for the upcoming Kia Carens, the company is expected to price the car around Rs 12 lakh for the entry-level variant, going up to Rs 20 lakh for the top-spec trim.