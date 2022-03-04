Kiran Mazumdar, Falguni Nayar are most talked-about women business leaders in India

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the chairperson of Biocon, has taken the first spot in the latest News Score ranking of ten most-talked about women leaders in India, released by communications firm Wizikey. Falguni Nayar, who is the CEO of Nykaa, has secured the second spot .

Wizikey has released its latest news score report about women who are breaking into different sectors these days and making headlines. On account of International Women’s Day, it has rounded up the top 10 most influential women business leaders of India in the latest news score report.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has taken the first spot in the ranking for urging businesses to invest more in academic research to backing Bugworks Research and raising $18 million.

Falguni Nayar, who has been in the limelight ever since Nykaa made a great IPO debut secured the second spot.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, the CEO of Salesforce India, has secured third. She recently published her book Indomitable: A Working Woman’s Notes on Life, Work, and Leadership.

The MD and CEO of HDFC Life, Anjali Bhansal; co-founder of BYJU’S Divya Gokulnath, came in the fifth position. Leena Nair, Global CEO of Chanel (6), Monika Shergill, Vice President of Netflix India (7); Vinita Gupta, CEO of Lupin Laboratories (8); Renuka Ramnath, founder and CEO of Lupin Laboratories (9); and Suchitra Ella, co-founder of Bharat Biotech (10) are others in the list.

Aakriti Bhargava, co-founder of Wizikey said, “Indian women entrepreneurs are changing narratives and thriving the Indian economy. We will see the transformation in the ecosystem as more female role models emerge, such as our top 10 women business leaders.”

The rankings are based on News Score, a standardised metric that measures news visibility for brands & individuals by analyzing the volume of news, headlines presence, the reach of publications, and much more.

Also Read: Jet Airways: Kalrock-Jalan appoints Sanjiv Kapoor as CEO of airline

Also Read: LIC's mega IPO delayed to FY23? Here's all you need to know