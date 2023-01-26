KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Rs 50-cr house, luxury cars, sports bike part of long list of gifts

Team India player K L Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, tied the knot earlier this week in Khandala. The newlyweds have reportedly received expensive gifts ranging from a luxurious house in Mumbai to swanky cars and bikes from Bollywood stars and Rahul’s cricket colleagues.

As per reports, the couple received a luxurious apartment in Mumbai, worth Rs 50 crore, and situated in the heart of the city, from the father of the bride, Suniel Shetty. Besides, Bollywood star Salman Khan has gifted Athiya an exotic car worth Rs 1.64 crore.

Suniel’s close friend and co-star in a number of movies, like Border and Refugee, Jackie Shroff, gifted Athiya Shetty a watch worth Rs 30 lakh. Actor Arjun Kapoor gave Athiya Shetty a diamond bracelet worth Rs 1.5 crore.

According to news reports, KL Rahul's friends and team colleagues Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni gifted him a swanky car worth Rs 2.17 crore and a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth Rs 80 lakh, respectively. According to reports, due to their commitments to the ODI series against New Zealand, Rahul’s close friends Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav could not attend the wedding.

Athiya Shetty, who made her acting debut in the romantic action film Hero in 2015, and Team India batter Rahul got married on January 23 at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The couple will reportedly host a wedding reception for friends and colleagues post this year’s Indian Premier League, which will start on March 25.