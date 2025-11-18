Kochi leads way for 2026’s trending destinations alongside cities like Bilbao and Manaus: Report

As travel evolves, so do the ways in which we explore the world. In 2026, journeys are becoming more personalised than ever before, with travellers seeking experiences that reflect their unique interests, preferences, and passions. From choosing destinations based on personal memories to aligning trips with astrological signs, the future of travel is all about embracing individuality. Booking.com’s latest research reveals the top destinations that are set to capture the hearts of travelers next year, with places like Kochi in India emerging as one of the must-visit spots, alongside other global hotspots. Advertisement

In addition to these personalised travel trends, Booking.com has uncovered the top destinations to watch in 2026. Among these rising stars is Kochi, India—a destination joining the ranks of global hotspots like Mui Ne (Vietnam), Bilbao (Spain), and Barranquilla (Colombia), poised to captivate travellers seeking unique experiences.

The year 2026 will see a rise in journeys shaped by individual preferences, as travellers are increasingly drawn to destinations that resonate with their identity. Booking.com’s research highlights this growing demand for highly personalised travel experiences. With 88% of travellers open to travelling with a partner, co-worker, or friend to test compatibility, and 89% using technology to track down places tied to their memories, the future of travel is more about connection, both with others and with one’s own story.

Advertisement

Along with these predictions, Booking.com’s data insights have revealed Kochi as one of the top trending destinations for 2026, standing alongside global locations like Bilbao, Barranquilla, and Philadelphia. Situated on India’s southwestern coast, Kochi is a city with a rich blend of history, culture, and modernity that speaks to the evolving tastes of today’s travellers.

Kochi’s cultural canvas is vibrant and diverse, shaped by centuries of global trade and exchange. Wander through the charming lanes of Fort Kochi, where colonial-era mansions meet trendy art cafés, and the iconic Chinese fishing nets frame stunning Arabian Sea sunsets. The Kochi-Muziris Biennale brings the city to life, transforming historic spaces into cutting-edge art venues. For food lovers, the city is a paradise—from the spicy seafood at local toddy shops to refined fish molee and coconut-rich thalis.

Advertisement

Beyond the city’s dynamic arts scene, Kochi serves as the gateway to Kerala’s breathtaking landscapes, including Alleppey’s serene backwaters, the misty hills of Munnar, and the golden sands of Marari Beach. Easily accessible through Cochin International Airport, Kochi offers a soulful introduction to southern India’s natural beauty and cultural richness.

The rise of Kochi as a must-visit destination is part of a broader global trend, as travellers seek experiences that blend rich history, natural beauty, and authentic cultural experiences. As Santosh Kumar, Regional Manager, South Asia at Booking.com, notes, “Our Travel Predictions 2026 research highlights that the year ahead is all about highly individual journeys that reflect travellers' true interests. The emergence of Kochi, alongside destinations like Bilbao and Manaus, signals a growing demand for places that combine culture, history, and natural beauty.”