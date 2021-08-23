K’taka transport dept impounds Rolls-Royce, Porsche, Jaguar other high-end luxury cars

Karnataka Transport Department has seized a Rolls-Royce car, allegedly belonging to a Bollywood celebrity, along with 16 other high-end luxury cars in Bengaluru’s UB City. The seized Rolls Royce was registered in Maharashtra (registration number MH 02/BB2).

Bengaluru | Karnataka Transport Department has seized 15 luxury cars under the Motor Vehicles Act. These cars were parked near the UB City without any valid documents pic.twitter.com/YQSNwTKnl3 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2021

As per the state transport department, a team led by Karnataka’s Additional Commissioner of Transport L Narendra Holkar seized these cars during a special drive aimed at checking the luxury vehicle owners’ compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act norms.

Transport Commissioner N Shiva Kumar said these vehicles were seized for plying without proper documents. No documents about ownership or other details were found on the Parivahan Sewa database. An official with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) said the other cars seized comprise brands like Audi, Porsche and Jaguar among others.

“All these cars are worth crores. The Rolls Royce was most probably owned by a Bollywood star. None of the vehicle users could produce valid documentation when we asked them. They can take back the vehicles as and when they come to us with the documents,” the officer told The News Minute. He further told the news portal that these vehicles will be auctioned after necessary approval from the courts in case nobody claims these vehicles or the documents submitted are not satisfactory.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal