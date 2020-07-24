Kurukshetra tea seller applies for bank loan, gets shock of his life

Availing for a bank loan turned out to be a shocking experience for a Kuruskhetra based tea-seller after his application was rejected for already having loan worth Rs 50 crore against his name. Rajkumar, as per the bank, is a loan defaulter and owes Rs 50 crore to the lender. However, the tea-seller says that he never took the loan. "I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is dire due to COVID. Bank rejected it saying I already have debt of Rs 50 cr, don't know how it is possible," the tea seller told news agency ANI.

Haryana: Rajkumar, a tea seller in Kurukshetra claims he owes Rs50 crores to banks without even taking a loan. Says, "I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is dire due to COVID. Bank rejected it saying I already have debt of Rs 50 cr, don't know how it is possible." pic.twitter.com/BhTStsIwiy ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

Rajkumar says he doesn't understand how he became a defaulter when he never took a loan. "I cannot understand when I have not taken any loan, then who was given this loan in my name and when," he added. Rajkumar, who is currently facing financial troubles amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, supports his family by selling tea at his roadside shop.

Meanwhile, commenting on the matter, Chief Lead District Manager Punjab National Bank (PNB) Hari Singh told The Tribune: "There are no such loans of Rs 50 crore against Rajkumar. There are different ways to generate Cibil score including through entering the PAN card and Aadhaar card. Every person even can't understand the Cibil report. There are possibilities that while generating the score data of different people having similar names could have been included. We have asked the Cibil agency to clarify the entire matter within a week and all the entries of loans wrongly shown in his account would be removed."Also read: Govt dumps new GST return system; to continue with modified version of existing one

Also read: SpiceJet to start US flights; only private carrier to get permit under 'air bubble' agreement