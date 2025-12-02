Kuwait–Hyderabad IndiGo flight lands in Mumbai after bomb threat email sent to officials

An IndiGo flight from Kuwait to Hyderabad was forced to make an emergency landing in Mumbai on Tuesday after Hyderabad Airport authorities received an email warning of a bomb on board. The aircraft touched down safely and was immediately moved to an isolation bay as security teams began a full inspection.

Officials said the threat email arrived at Hyderabad Airport during the flight’s journey, triggering an alert and prompting the aircraft’s diversion under established emergency protocols. IndiGo Flight 6E-1234 landed without incident at Mumbai Airport, where law enforcement, bomb disposal units and airline staff were already in position.

Passengers are safe, authorities confirmed, and airport security has cordoned off the aircraft while teams conduct detailed checks of the cabin, hold and baggage. Coordination is ongoing between airport officials, the airline and investigative agencies to determine the source and credibility of the email threat.

Further information on the nature of the threat and the outcome of the security sweep is awaited.