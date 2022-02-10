'Kya Hua Tereko?' Rohit Sharma yells at Yuzvendra Chahal in 2nd Ahmedabad ODI

Rohit Sharma during the 2nd ODI match of India and West Indies was caught on stump mic losing his calm on fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. In the video going viral on social media Rohit can be seen yelling at leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.



Rohit had his aim on the 238-run target in the 2nd ODI, while also taking time to get the positioning right when his spinners and pacers were operating against West Indies.



Rohit seemed unhappy with the pace at which Chahal was getting back to his fielding position.

"Peecha jhaa. "Kya hua tereko? Bhaag kyun nahi raha hai theek se? Chal udhar bhaag (What happened to you? Why aren't you running properly? Go and field there)," Rohit told Chahal, as caught on the stump mic.

rohit body'ing chahal is a constant 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/75vYsYgK0d — riya (@reaadubey) February 9, 2022

The new Indian captain, putting every effort to make India win the series by 2-0, was seen to be proactive throughout the series in Ahmedabad.



India successfully defended a 238-run target with Prasidh Krishna starring with the ball with figures of 4/12 in 9 overs.

The two teams will play the final ODI on Friday, February 11 in Ahmedabad. Post this, the teams will be heading to Kolkata to play a 3-match T20I series from February 16.

