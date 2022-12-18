Kylian Mbappe scores two goals to bring France level with Argentina

France's Kylian Mbappe hits back at Argentina by scoring a goal. He took the penalty shot and hit it as Martinez weren't able to stop it. He scored the second goal to bring the score to the level of Argentina.
Argentina started out strong and dominated the majority of the first half. In the 23rd minute, Argentina's captain Lionel Messi skillfully converted a penalty kick to give Argentina a 1-0 lead. As France struggled to get going throughout the first half, Angel Di Maria added a second goal. Argentina led 2-0 at the break despite France's valiant efforts to contain them.
